Doctor booked for dowry, criminal breach of trust

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

After nearly nine months of investigations, the Amritsar Rural Police have booked a doctor, Dr Karamvir Singh Dhillon, posted at a private hospital in Rajpura on charges of dowry and criminal breach of trust.

Dr Dhillon, who originally hails from Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana, was booked under Sections 498-A and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. A case was registered on June 15. He is yet to be arrested though further investigations are underway, said the police.

He married the complainant, Arshpreet Kaur, also a doctor and resident of Bhure Gill village here, around three and a half years ago.

The case was registered following a probe got conducted by an SP-rank official. The probe carried out by the police official pointed out that the accused doctor demanded dowry and five acres of land. He threw the victim out of the house when she failed to fulfill the dowry demand. The allegations against other members of in-laws’ family could not be substantiated during investigations.

In her complaint to the Amritsar Rural Police on September 2023, Arshdeep Kaur said she was married to Karamvir on November 2020 as per the rituals and her family had given dowry as per their capacity. She said she did her MBBS from Sri Guru Ramdas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Vallah while her husband was posted at the hospital associated with the college. Later, he left his job at Vallah and joined a private hospital at Rajpura and the couple shifted there.

She said she also started working at the hospital. The accused then started demanding dowry and transferring of five acres of land to his name which she refused. She said the accused subjected her to physical and mental harassment and got her removed from the hospital.

