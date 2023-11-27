Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Some unidentified persons snatched a car from a doctor couple near KD Hospital on Majitha Road here on Saturday night. The couple was returning after attending a marriage function and was to drop wife of a doctor when the incident took place.

The armed persons first shot a fire and demanded to leave the car. They threatened to kill the doctor in case he failed to do so. Fearing for their lives, the couple left the car and the accused drove it away.

Senior police officials reached the spot and started a probe. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the car was traced to Mohali. According to information, the car was recovered following an exchange of fire between cops and unidentified miscreants. Three occupants of the car managed to slip away, a police official told.

The car belonged to Dr Tarun Kumar Beri, who runs a private hospital in Putlighar area. He along with his wife Dr Archna Beri had gone to a marriage palace to attend a function. While returning at around 11.30pm, they gave a lift to wife of Dr Kuldeep Singh of KD Hospital on Majitha Road. When they stopped the car, three unidentified armed robbers arrived there. When he was dropping the doctor’s wife, they fired at him. However, he had a narrow escape. The snatchers robbed their Audi Q3 car (PB-02-DB-0934) and drove away.

A police official said following the incident, an alert was sounded and the car’s movements were found towards the Mohali side. A police team had an encounter with the accused who fled the spot leaving the car behind.

The police said further investigations were underway and the accused would be arrested soon.

