Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

A woman, identified as Dr Narinder Kaur, a resident of Race Course Road, was run over by a goods carrier on the Bus Rapid Trasit System (BRTS) lane here on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Cantonment police station. She was crossing the BRTS bus service lane when the speeding goods carrier (Chhota Hathi) hit her.

She suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead. She is wife of prominent physician Dr AP Singh, who runs a nursing home on Chamrang Road.

Cantonment police said a case under Section 304-A of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified driver. An initial probe found that the vehicle belonged to Gurmeet Singh who had further sold it to some other person. He said further investigation was under progress and raids were on to nab the suspect.