Doctors remove 3.5-kg tumour from 4-year-old boy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

A team of doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital has successfully performed a complex surgery wherein a congenital tumour measuring 0.75 square feet and weighing 3.5 kg was operated and removed from a four-year-old male child.

The patient, Ranjit Singh, had complaints of abdominal bloating and vomiting for four consecutive days along with constipation. On medical examination, a large palpable mass was diagnosed in the abdomen and blood investigations revealed severe anaemia with a extremely low haemoglobin level.

Further diagnostic procedures confirmed the presence of Mesenteric haemangioma, commonly known as abdominal haemangioma, which required immediate surgical intervention, said Dr Tarsem Singh, consultant, neonatology.

He said that it is a rare type of non-cancerous growth in the membrane that holds our intestines in place. The condition is extremely rare.

Dr Pardeep Bhatia, paediatric surgeon, Dr Rajat Sood, anaesthesiologist and Dr Tarsem Singh who performed the laparotomy, a major surgical procedure where a large incision is made in the abdomen to access and perform diagnostic or therapeutic interventions on the abdominal organs stated that the procedure took three hours.

Dr Rajat Sood, anaesthesiologist said, “Encountering such cases is quite uncommon which highlights the exceptional nature of the condition, especially in a patient so young. Despite the risks involved, the team gave its best throughout the intense three-hour procedure.