Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

To mark International Museum Day, a film titled “A Unique Style of Indo- Sarcenic Building — Khalsa College Amritsar” prepared by lens artist Harpreet Sandhu was today released in the presence of Garish Bali, Commissioner Income Tax, Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Charitable Society, Amritsar, and several other officials.

Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College, released a unique pictorial brochure depicting the architectural highpoints of the heritage college campus. The film portrays on combination of Mughal, Sikh and Victorian architecture of Khalsa College, which was unique to its time and was built by famous architect Bhai Ram Singh. The college campus has remained a subject of study for architectural students world over with imposing domed red sand stone façade and highlights including the inter-connected passages, concept of natural light and ventilation and as an example of Indo-Sarcenic architecture.

Sandeep Rishi after previewing the film described the documentary to be of immense interest not only for people of Punjab but across the world for those who have interest in Punjab’s rich heritage. “This is an informative documentary highlighting the magnificent gem of the Indo-Sarcenic style building having glorious history of 126 years serving as harbinger of education and an academic landmark in Punjab,” he said.

Sandhu stated that it took him almost one year for completing the shoot for this documentary film, which he has compiled with sole aim to highlight historical significance of Khalsa College. “The film portrays the three dimensional preview of Khalsa College, which is one of the oldest educational institutions of Punjab. Bhai Ram Singh, who was the Principal of Mayo College of Arts, Lahore, designed this college as a heritage gem of India. It was an attempt to educate and interest the youth in knowing about the local heritage and history can only be kept alive if we preserve our historical monuments, which are the glue that bind one generation with another,” said Harpreet Sandhu.