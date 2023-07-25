Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 24

Removing stray dogs from the Heritage Street is proving to be a Herculean task for the Municipal Corporation as shopkeepers, animal activists and dog lovers claimed that these strays belong to the area and no one has the right to change their territory. Even some shopkeepers, who regularly feed the stray dogs, claim that they are pets and no one can take them away for sterilisation.

There are more than 10 stray dogs on Heritage Street which can be spotted anytime. Visitors at the Golden Temple face inconvenience due to stray dogs roaming around freely. A local NGO, Amritsar Vikas Manch, regularly raised its voice against the dog menace but the MC appears helpless in tackling the situation.

Stray dogs on the Heritage Street often exhibit their aggression toward devotees heading for the Golden Temple. The visitors, generally kids, fear the furious dogs. Loudly barking dogs and their fight for food terrifies all.

Some devotees have a bitter experience on Heritage Street. “Stray dogs on this busy road become aggressive. Sometimes children tease them and the dogs start barking. The MC should remove the stray dogs from this spot,” said Manmohan Singh, a resident.

Sanitation workers complained that dogs scatter bins installed on both sides of the Heritage passage. This leads to spillage of refuse, which keeps lying unattended, emanating a foul smell. Whenever the MC shown strictness towards the stray dogs, shopkeepers reportedly write to an NGO working for animal rights asking not to remove the stray dogs from the iconic street.