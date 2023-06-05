Dog Sterilisation Drive: Amritsar MC to shortlist firm soon, issue orders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Officials of the MC have claimed that work order for the dog sterilisation drive would be issued soon as three private firms have qualified in the ongoing tendering process.

An e-tender was issued by the corporation for the sterilisation of 20,000 dogs in May. The e-tender had been opened on May 26. Three private firms submitted their bids in the e-tender.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh said all the three firms have qualified in the technical bid. The financial bid was also opened last Wednesday. After the verification of the financial bid, the file has been sent to the Local Bodies Department for vetting. After vetting, the MC will issue its work order after which the sterilisation will start.