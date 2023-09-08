Dog sterilisation work resumes at centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Finally, the work of dog sterilization has resumed at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Narayangarh, here. The private firm hired to sterilise 20,000 dogs has started functioning at the centre. Earlier, it was closed for upgrade.

With the start of the centre, the sterilisation drive has gained momentum. Earlier, the operation of stray dogs was being done at Mudhal village. Now sterilisation operations have started at Narayangarh in Chheharta. The MC has given the work of sterilizing 20,000 dogs to the Animal Welfare Charitable Trust. MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said the work for dog sterilization would be done expeditiously.

He said with the commencement of dog sterilisation in both centres, now around 40 dogs were being operated every day. He said till now, 336 dogs had been sterilised. He said after the sterilisation operation, dogs were released in the same area from where these were caught.

Dr Kiran Kumar, Municipal Health Officer, said, “The centre has been given a new look. A modern operation theatre has been constructed for good results. The air-conditioned centre is kept clean, which reduces the chances of infection in dogs.