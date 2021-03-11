Doing his bit for students, Punjabi culture

Dr Inderpreet Singh Dhami, teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Dubli (Tarn Taran), is dedicated to his profession from the core of his heart. Besides being hardworking, his sole aim is to remain connected with his students and colleagues. Dr Dhami has created his website www.merevidyarthitemain.com for the purpose. Through the website, he has highlighted active and creative works of himself and his students for the development of Punjabi literature and traditions. Dr Dhami has also made a “Tuhadi Haveli” in the school complex where he has installed items related to the ancient Punjabi culture, literature and language. Pictures and rare objects depicting the extinct heritage culture attract every viewer to the “haveli”. Dr Dhami’s work is instigating an urge to acquire and share knowledge through social media at the universe level. He is also acting as a source of motivation for students, teachers and others concerned. He has gained much response for his unique work from the Education Department. Harbhagwant Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary), Tarn Taran, launched his website. The DEO appreciated his work and called it a “maiden venture” of a teacher in the Education Department. He said hardworking teachers of the Education Department who do something special for their students were remembered forever. The DEO said this way the work of Dhami’s students would reach the world. Dr Dhami did his MA, Punjabi, from GNDU complex and then did PhD from GNDU. He always wanted to do something special for the development of Punjabi literature and culture. Harbans Singh Dhaliwal, Principal of Dubli School, said, “Dr Dhami is a dedicated teacher and has full command over his subject.”

Aiming high

Rajbinder Kaur, a student of Class VIII at Government High School, Dadehar Sahib, has qualified the trials for 600 m race in athletics competition of North Zone. He belongs to a marginal family. The trials were conducted in Sangrur few days ago. The Athletics competitions will be held in Karnal (Haryana) from September 2. She has won a silver medal in under-11 600 m race at the state level. She is taking coaching from the Sant Baba Wasakha Singh Sports Club, Dadehar Sahib, under the guidance of coach Angrej Singh and Gurwinder Singh, school head. Rajbinder Kaur said she was also preparing for Olympics. She is fully confident that she will win gold in the North Zone competition. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)