Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

A week-long drive to make train passengers aware about pulling the alarm chain is being conducted in the Ferozepur division. The drive entered its second day today.

Passengers at the Amritsar railway station, which falls under the division, were made aware of the provision of an alarm chain available in all coaches of a train for their safety and security. The objective of the drive is to make every passenger aware of the rules of alarm chain pulling.

Ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans of the division are making people aware about chain pulling by talking to passengers during the journey and also by making announcements through public address systems at stations.

Passengers often pull the chain at the stations where a train does not stop, or stop the train by pulling the chain for trivial reasons. This is a reason why trains run late and passengers face delay in reaching their destination. In this scenario, there is a provision of Rs 1,000 fine or one year imprisonment or both for pulling the chain without any reason.

In the division, so far, this year 174 persons were arrested and a fine of Rs 48,400 was recovered from them under Section 141 of the Railway Act in connection with the alarm chain pulling by the RPF.

The alarm chain system in train is meant to stop a train in case of an emergency. The chain should be pulled only when there is a concrete reason for pulling it in case of any kind of accident or any emergency in the train.