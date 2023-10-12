Don’t tag other products with fertilisers, say agri officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The district Agriculture Department has warned pesticide and fertiliser dealers against tagging unnecessary items or chemicals with the sale of fertilizers. The instructions have been issued as the wheat sowing season is approaching and farmers have to face problems in procuring DAP fertilizer as shopkeepers tag unnecessary chemicals with its every bag. Usually, the farmers have to face a shortage of DAP fertilizer at the time of wheat sowing.

Agriculture Department officials held a meeting with fertilizer dealers and shopkeepers and stated that action would be taken if anyone was found selling unnecessary items when a farmer comes to purchase any particular fertilizer or chemical.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said if any person was found doing this, then appropriate action would be taken against him under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, and Essential Commodities Act, 1955. He also appealed to the farmers to use fertilizers and chemicals as per the recommendations of Punjab Agricultural University and agriculture experts. — TNS

