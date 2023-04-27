DPIGS to open school in Qatar

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 26

Dasmesh Parivar International Group of Schools (DPIGS), Aima Kalan, in collaboration with Qatar educationists, has decided to open an Indian school in Qatar shortly. A two-member deputation of educationists from Qatar — Sheikh Khalifa Ibrahim and Miss Haifa — visited Dasmesh Parivar International School on Wednesday.

The deputation interacted with the school staff and students to know the mental level of students and their interests in subjects. Jaswant Singh Khalsa, chairman, DPIGS, said that keeping in mind the changes at the universe level, a large number of Indian families are migrating to Arab countries, especially to Qatar, but due to the lack of Indian schools in Qatar, these families are facing acute problems for the education of their kids.

The Indian families are worried about their kids’ future, said Khalifa. The deputation from Qatar was astonished to know the students interest in religious studies here, particularly in Sikhism. Jaswant Singh Khalsa said the proposed school to be opened in Qatar will be CBSE affiliated. The deputation also met education officers of the area to known the mental level of the students. The Qatar deputation and the authorities of DPIGS jointly visited the area schools to know the teaching methods.