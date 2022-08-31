Padma Shri Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi delivers lecture at BBK DAV, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a weeklong Ved Prachar Saptah in which Padma Shri Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, delivered a special lecture. Dr HS Bedi, in his address, said the history of the freedom struggle could not be written without the contribution of Arya Samaj, adding that one could not understand Swadeshi Movement without understanding Arya Samaj. Talking about the contribution of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Dr Bedi called him a great reformer, who worked for the upliftment of women and the downtrodden. He threw light on the history of Gurukul Kangri, which was started by Swami Shradhanand, and also elaborated on the great freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh, who was a follower of Arya Samaj.

Spring Dale girl tops dist in class XII

Sirjan Preet Kaur, a student of Spring Dale School, emerged as the district topper with 99.2% marks in the CBSE Class XII revised result, after a re-evaluation. To cap off the exceptional academic result for Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, Sirjan scored cent per cent in four out of five major subjects. Principal of the school, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, lauded the student.

Sahit Utsav at Goodwill Int’l School

The Book Readers Club of Goodwill International School organised a Literature Utsav 2022 dedicated to renowned Punjabi poet Surjit Paatar. The purpose was to identify and nurture the artistic and creative talent of the students. Inter-house contests in poetry and short story writing, and folk song singing, were organised for primary and secondary classes. These students also presented their impressions and views on books and newspapers recently read by them. An exhibition of artistic and literary items like paintings, poems, stories and folk songs written by the students, was also organised on the occasion. A book reading corner was the main attraction of the utsav. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur lauded the students and teachers for this creative programme.

Fertiliser orientation course

The Department of Agriculture, established under the aegis of the Centre for Agricultural Research & Innovation, organised a one-day fertiliser orientation course in association with the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI). The objective of the orientation was to educate the students about different areas of the agriculture sector, logistics and marketing, ways to improve the fertilizer-use efficiency, job opportunity in this sector. The orientation course was inaugurated by Arvind Chaudhary, Director General, FAI, who is also a former economic adviser, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Govt of India. Experts delivered lectures to the students on various aspects related to fertilizer and different dimensions associated with it. A large number of students from the Agriculture Department participated in this event.

Bhavan’s kids shine in karate c’ship

The third NKFI National Karate Championship 2022 was held at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Haryana). A total 1,200 students from different schools participated in this championship. As many as 13 students (nine boys and four girls) of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SL Public School were among the participants. They brought laurels to the school with their remarkable performance. Aashima and Hardik won Gold, Arsh and Shivam won Silver, Armaan, Satyam and Bhakti won Bronze medals. Bhavanites won a total of seven medals in the championship. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated all the winners.

National Sports Day celebrated

The National Sports Day was celebrated at SR Government College for Women, Amritsar on August 29, 2022 to commemorate the birthday of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose extensive contribution to the field is a matter of pride for the nation. On this occasion, show matches of basketball and kho-kho were organised by the Physical Education Department of the College. Students of various departments participated in these matches with great zeal. Principal of the college, Prof. Dr Daljit Kaur, stressed on the importance of games and sports for students. She stated that sports help build not only physical but also mental and social health. The council members of the college were present on the occasion.

Teacher tops in Religious Studies

Tarn Taran: Parminder Singh, a computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jhamka (Tarn Taran) has topped the fourth semester of MA (Religious Studies) results recently declared by Guru Nanak Dev University.He obtained 1164 out of 1600 and Raminder Kaur 1144 marks. /OC