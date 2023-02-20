Dr Harpreet makes his presence felt in city music circles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

Singing is next passion after dentistry for Dr Harpreet Singh, popularly known as Dr Harry, in music circles of Amritsar. Recently, his rendition of Satinder Sartaj’s song, ‘Rutba’, from Punjabi movie Kali Jotta has been receiving overwhelming response on his YouTube channel.

Dr Harpreet is a dentist and currently working at Community Health Center, Sursingh in Tarn Taran district. Apart from prime occupation, he spares good amount of time for practice regularly and it is a reason that his presence over musical stage in Amritsar is quite common now.

Dr Harpreet said, “I was having inclination towards music and I am a die-hard fan of Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar since childhood. Initially I was shy to perform over stages and it took a lot of time to remove hesitation and finally I am taking part prominent musical nights organised in Amritsar. I usually upload retro Hindi songs on my YouTube channel, but it was for the first time that I uploaded a Punjabi song and it has received a good response from viewers.”