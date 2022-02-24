Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju takes up ammunition depot issue with MoD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

Free from intensive campaigning from Amritsar East segment, BJP candidate Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, took up the matter of no-construction zone around Vallah Ammunition Depot with the Ministry of Defence (see pic).

In Delhi on Wednesday, he met Ajay Kumar, Union Defence Secretary, also his batch mate, and discussed with him the problems being faced by residents of Amritsar East living around the ammunition dump because of the restrictions on construction within 1,000 yards. The Defence Secretary assured satisfactory solution to the lingering problem.

Members of the All-Fruit Vegetable Traders’ Association (Regd.) has already urged to reduce the no-activity zone distance from present 1,000 yards to 350 yards. The ammunition dump is located on the Amritsar-Verka-Wagah Bypass Road, near Vallah village, and is spread over an area of 120 acres. It is divided into two parts — old and new ammunition dump. The land of old ammunition dump, measuring 66 acres and 2 kanals was requisitioned in 1966 and acquired in 1971. These were notified vide Gazette Notification of Punjab dated March 20, 1970, and February 19, 1972, respectively. At present, no construction or habitation is allowed within 1,000 yards of the dump. The association requested reduction of the no-activity zone from l,000 yards to 350 yards.

Raju said: “The security and defence requirements were admittedly of paramount importance. Even then, I request that the representation of the association be considered favourably if it in no way compromises with the defence requirements.”