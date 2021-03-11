Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

Prof Jagtar Singh Grewal

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 12

Eminent historian Prof Jagtar Singh Grewal brought the rich history of Punjab and Sikhs from margins to the mainstream while it was his research works which took Amritsar’s name to national and international levels, feels Dr Harish Sharma, a former professor and head of the Department of History, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). He was also a student of Dr Grewal.

GNDU mourns demise of its former VC

During his tenure as the Head of Department of History, he got every aspect of Punjab be it political, cultural, social, social classes, economy, articles, peasantry or business community, history of various and city areas, deeply researched. The History Department was so vibrant at that time that it became one of the top departments in the country. — Dr Harish Sharma, former prof & GNDU dept of history HoD

Dr JS Grewal (95) died in Chandigarh on Thursday. He is known for his work on medieval and modern India and was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2005 for his rich contribution to the literary world. Dr Grewal originally hailed from Ludhiana and did his PhD and DLitt from London.

Later in 1971, he joined GNDU and became the founder head of its History Department. He became GNDU’s third Vice-Chancellor in 1981 following Dr Bishan Singh Samundri and Dr Karam Singh Gill.

He was also the first and longest serving Academic Affairs Dean. He retired from GNDU in 1987 following which he joined the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla as a fellow. He rose to become the Director and Chairman of the same institute.

Dr Harish Sharma said while laying stress on Punjab, Dr Grewal brought its history from margins to the mainstream. There was no aspect of Punjab which was not deeply researched by him in the department.

“During his tenure as the Head of Department of History, he got every aspect of Punjab — be it political, cultural, social, social classes, economy, articles, peasantry or business community, history of various and city areas — deeply researched. The History Department was so vibrant at that time that it became one of the top departments in the country,” said Dr Sharma.

It was him who took Amritsar’s name to national and international levels by his research works, said Dr Harish. He was a master of many languages — English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Persian.

Remembering his association with Dr Grewal, he said he was a hard taskmaster and every student listened to him. He had a knack of convincing others with his arguments besides being an excellent teacher. “He used to guide the students, made many students like me who were raw and did not know how to do research in history,” he said.

Meanwhile, GNDU mourned the demise of its former VC. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, in a statement said Dr Grewal was an institution builder and left a great legacy in the functioning of this university. He said: “He was a historian of international repute. His demise has left a big void in the academic world.”

Dr Rajesh Kumar, Head of Department of History, said his books “Guru Nanak in History”, “The Sikhs of the Punjab”, “Master Tara Singh”, “Guru Gobind Singh”, “The Vaishnav Establishments”, on Batala, “The state and society in Medieval India” and “Religious movements and institutions of medieval India”, stand out among the most seminal publications in his name. It was his contribution to establish the importance of regional history in the larger perspective of national and international historiography.

#Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York event

2
World

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse 'One-China' policy

3
Haryana

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

4
Punjab

Farmers on warpath, Punjab govt releases Rs 100 cr arrears

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews SCAM ALERT Must Read Before Buying

6
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

7
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

8
J & K

Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of absconding terrorists hoist Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

9
Nation

'Most uncalled for': India flays Chinese 'hold' on global listing of Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Asghar

10
Entertainment

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Girl missing from Yamunanagar found dead in Amritsar

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, Chandigarh told

Dadu Majra dump: Work to clear remaining waste to start by Oct 15

Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Yamuna river swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified

2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Notorious gangster lands in police net

Notorious gangster lands in police net in Ludhiana

Scars of 1947 still etched in their memories

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's PA attacked in Ludhiana

Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala linemen union protests test, seeks regular jobs