Dr Mandeep Kaur new principal of Khalsa College of Education

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) today appointed Dr Mandeep Kaur as the officiating principal of Khalsa College of Education (KCE), Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. She joined her duty in the presence of top KCGC authorities including honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and other office-bearers.

After joining the office, Dr Mandeep Kaur thanked the management, including KCGC president Satayajit Singh Majithia, for reposing faith in her. The outgoing principal Dr Surinderpal Kaur Dhillon was also given a warm send-off as her term ended today.