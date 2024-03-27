Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar is Batala IMA chief patron

Batala , March 26
Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, a renowned Batala-based surgeon, has been appointed chief patron and adviser of the Indian Medical Association (Batala) while Dr Amadeep Singh, retired assistant civil surgeon, has been appointed as an adviser.
Dr Nijjar has also remained the chairman of the Gurdaspur District Planning Board.
This was disclosed by cardiologist Dr Lakhbir Singh Bhagowalia who has been unanimously elected as president. All the office-bearers have been appointed by Dr Lakhbir Singh.
The other office-bearers are: Dr Harbhajan Singh and Dr Gurmit Singh Chinna (patrons), Sukhdev Singh Johal (chairman), Dr Usha Gupta (senior vice-president), Dr Kamaljit Singh (general secretary), Dr Tajinder Kaur and Dr Parul Mahajan (joint secretaries), Dr Jaspal Kaur (finance secretary), Dr Kuldeep Singh (organising secretary) and Dr Mandeep Kaur (press secretary), Dr Sukhraj Singh, Dr Vijayant Chaudhury and Dr Jaskaran Inder Singh (executive members).
