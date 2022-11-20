Dr Sethi is state IMA vice-president

Amritsar, November 19
Former Civil Surgeon Dr RS Sethi has been appointed as the vice-president of the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Dr Singh had been serving as the president of the Amritsar chapter of the IMA. In the elections conducted recently, Dr Bhagwant Singh from Patiala was unanimously elected as the IMA Punjab president.
Dr Sethi said rising cases of violence against medical professionals are a cause for concern.
