Draft notification of new boundaries yet to be issued

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 28

After the completion of delimitation survey, the Municipal Corporation submitted a detail report to the state government about the new boundaries and numbers of the wards last week. However, the government didn’t issue the draft notification of delimitation to date. The Department of Local Bodies was supposed to issue the draft notifications regarding new boundaries of the MC wards this week. After that, the MC would invite the residents and political parties for their objections and suggestions.

“There is a set pattern of delimitation process. After preparing the draft of delimitation, the government issue a draft notification regarding new boundaries. We have submitted our report and now government will issue the draft notification. After that we will get the objections and suggestions. Then we make changes or amendments as per the suggestions. Then government will issue final notice. Now, it is on government, when they issue the draft notification of delimitation,” said Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

According to information, the state government will conduct the elections at Municipal Corporations Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala on same date. The delimitation survey is not completed in other cities. Due to the delay in other cities, the elections would be delayed. The draft notification of Amritsar would be issued along with other cities. The former councilors from various wards are submitting their objections prior to draft notifications. The MC is getting their objections but can’t hear them until the government not issue the notification. The most of the objections are about the change of category of the ward. The numbers of wards are also got changed after new survey. Several wards reserved for the women in 2018 elections, would be no more reserved.