Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Amritsar, January 5
The district health department launched the third dose of fractional inactivated poliovirus vaccine for control of polio.
District Immunisation Officer Dr Kanwaljit Singh said though India had been declared a polio-free nation by the World Health Organisation, due to such cases being reported in neighbouring countries, they are taking all precautions.
He said the first dose of the vaccine is already being given to children in district before the age of six weeks. He said the second dose is given before the age of 14 weeks. The third dose of the vaccine in country was launched on January 1 this year and as such it has also been launched here. He said the dose is required to be given on attaining the age of nine months.
