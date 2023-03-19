 Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC : The Tribune India

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

Of Rs 50 crore target, Rs 31 crore recovered so far

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 18

The recovery of property tax by the Municipal Corporation (MC) suffered as the staff of property tax wing was busy in arrangements of the G20 Summit being held in the city.

Only 12 days are left for the end of the present fiscal but the MC has collected Rs 31 crore so far. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had fixed a target of property tax to Rs 50 crore for the current financial year but the collection is far away from the target. Earlier, the MC had sealed around 70 properties of tax defaulters which enhanced the tax collection.

Due to the G20 Summit, the sealing drive was suspended as officials and staff was busy in arrangements. The property tax wing officials claimed that the mass sealing drive will again resume on March 21.

Teams of the Property Tax Department visited six establishments in Rambagh and Putlighar areas. Central Zone Superintendent Jaswinder Singh, Inspector Sitaram and the team visited the defaulters, who were issued the sealing notices. The traders paid the pending tax to avoid sealing on the spot. All shopkeepers of Machhi Mandi have been warned to deposit tax otherwise their property will be sealed.

The MC Commissioner said by depositing the current property tax before March 31, the residents can avoid penalty. He said those who don’t pay tax for 2022-23 till March 31 will have to pay 20 per cent penalty and 1.5 per cent interest per month. Similarly, the property tax defaulters, who didn’t pay their pending property tax for previous years will have to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest for every year.

MC Commissioner Rishi said till March 31, the corporation head office in Ranjit Avenue and Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFC) at all zonal offices would remain open from 9 am to 3 pm even on holidays. Along with this, people can deposit their property tax at the CFC Centre from 9 am to 5 pm on normal days. The residents can pay the tax through online portal of government.

