Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

At a meeting of the district environment committee here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar reviewed progress on a number of projects aimed at conservation of water, air and soil.

While directing officials of the Municipal Corporation to check drinking water for contamination, the DC asked them to ensure the use of treated water for construction activities. He also directed officials to rein in the use of single-use plastic items, which were banned.

He emphasised that residents should be supplied treated water for construction activities at a fixed price so that they do not have to rely on groundwater.

He said this would help preserve groundwater. He corporation officials to ensure that drinking water was not contaminated.

The DC said water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) could be utilised for irrigation. Talwar instructed officials to launch a campaign to prod farmers to use treated water for irrigation of their crops.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has been directed to install CCTV cameras at dumping sites.

The DC also appealed to the general public to segregate waste before giving it to safai sewaks.