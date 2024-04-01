Drive to spread awareness on differently abled voters

Amritsar, March 31
The district administration organised a candle march here today to spread awareness about participation of differently abled voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.
The march started from Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue on Heritage Street and passed through Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk, and ended at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Chowk.
District Social Security Officer Meena Devi appealed to the differently abled voters to exercise their constitutional right during the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held here on June 1.
A team of volunteers will also be deployed at all booth to provide necessary assistance to disabled voters during the voting process.
