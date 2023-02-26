Drona Physical Education Award for Amritsar-based teacher

Amritsar, February 25
On behalf of the All India Physical Education and Sports Development Association, Anju Gupta, a Physical Education teacher at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, was honoured with the Drona Physical Education Award for her achievements in the field of sports.
The ceremony took place at Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. During the ceremony, an award was presented to Anju in the presence of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, the Punjab Chief Minister and Principal Swaran Singh, and some sports personalities.
Anju has been a sportswoman for two decades, and she is a two-time Limca Book of Record holder for various sporting feats. At the age of 17, in 1994, Anju and eight of her companions had pedalled from Jalandhar to Leh Ladakh, Khardung La.
In 2017, Anju trained 12 children in skating and got their names registered in the Limca Book of Records for skating continuously for 24 hours. Later in 2018, to mark 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Anju trained and led a team of roller-skaters from the Jallianwala Bagh to the Attari Wagah border to pay homage to the martyrs.
The Drona Physical Education Award is given away annually at the national level. Anju’s daughter and son are national-level roller-skating champions and they both hold various records, too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...