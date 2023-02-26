Drona Physical Education Award for Amritsar-based teacher

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

On behalf of the All India Physical Education and Sports Development Association, Anju Gupta, a Physical Education teacher at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, was honoured with the Drona Physical Education Award for her achievements in the field of sports.

The ceremony took place at Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. During the ceremony, an award was presented to Anju in the presence of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, the Punjab Chief Minister and Principal Swaran Singh, and some sports personalities.

Anju has been a sportswoman for two decades, and she is a two-time Limca Book of Record holder for various sporting feats. At the age of 17, in 1994, Anju and eight of her companions had pedalled from Jalandhar to Leh Ladakh, Khardung La.

In 2017, Anju trained 12 children in skating and got their names registered in the Limca Book of Records for skating continuously for 24 hours. Later in 2018, to mark 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Anju trained and led a team of roller-skaters from the Jallianwala Bagh to the Attari Wagah border to pay homage to the martyrs.

The Drona Physical Education Award is given away annually at the national level. Anju’s daughter and son are national-level roller-skating champions and they both hold various records, too.