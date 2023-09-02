Drone, 400-gm heroin seized near International Border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The rural police today confiscated 400 gm of heroin filled in a plastic bottle, which was dropped by a drone in Dhanoe Khurd village, located near the International Border (IB).

Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said they got a tip-off that a drone had fallen in fields at Dhanoe Khurd village. He said police teams rushed to the spot and started a search operation with the help of village defence committees (VDCs).

The search operation led to the seizure of the DJI drone and plastic bottle containing contraband hanging with it. On weighing the bottle, it was found that it contained 400 gm of drug.

The police registered a case under Sections 21, 23, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act against unknown persons.

Sheetal said investigation was under progress to find those involved in smuggling of the consignment.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said the police had formed VDCs within the vicinity of the Indo-Pak border to curtail drugs and arms smuggling activities. He said the seizure was the result of the collaborative effort of the rural police and the VDCs.