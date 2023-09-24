Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated a drone and recovered 500 gm of heroin from Muhawa, a border village, here on Saturday.

The CI wing registered a case under provisions of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act against unknown persons and started further investigation.

According to information, the CI wing got a tip-off about smuggling of heroin through drone in Muhawa village, located near the Indo-Pak border, here. The information was shared with 144 battalion of the BSF.

With the help of anti-drone system, the flying object was brought down on the ground in agricultural fields. Later, a search operation was launched and the drone and 500 gm of heroin wrapped in plastic bag was recovered.

In the second incident, the Amritsar (Rural) police today seized 200 gm of heroin from two persons here. They were identified as Yusuf Masih and Kuldeep Singh of Chogawan here. The police seized 110 gm of heroin from Yousuf and 90 gm of heroin from Kuldeep. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and further probe was on.

