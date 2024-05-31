Drone, 550 gm heroin recovered in border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying narcotics here on Thursday. The seizure was made at Roranwala Khurd border village in the Attari subdivision.

A BSF spokesman said on inputs from the intelligence wing regarding smuggling of narcotics with the help of a drone, the BSF personnel carried out a search operation in the suspected area located on the outskirts of the Roranwala Khurd village. They recovered a drone along with a packet carrying 550 grams of heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Two illumination strips and a loop made of nylon rope was also found attached with the packet.

“The drone is China made DJI Mavic 3 Classic,” the BSF spokesman said, while adding that further probe was on to identify suspects involved in smuggling narcotics. He said the information regarding the recovery of drone and heroin was also shared with the Punjab Police and sister agencies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF