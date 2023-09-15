Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 14

The Drone Emergency Response System (DERS) launched by Amritsar Border Range police with the help of village defence committees (VDCs) established in the border belt has been proving a boon for the police in nailing drug peddlers using drones for cross-border smuggling.

There has been 38 such VDCs in the Amritsar border belt while Gurdaspur and Pathankot has around 30 and 44 such committees, respectively.

“Along with VDCs, we have appointed a village police officer for better coordination not only with the police officials but also with the Border Security Force authorities,” said DIG, Border Range, Narinder Bhargav.

In the recent past, nearly a dozen drones used in drug peddling were recovered from border belt, resulting in the seizure of contraband trafficked from Pakistan through different modus operandi.

Bhargav said in case of a drone sortie, VDC members inform the village police officer who immediately alert the respective police officials, including DSP/SP-rank official. He said information is also passed on to BSF authorities. A considerable time saved as compared to the earlier method of informing the BSF and thereafter a search operation is carried out and by that time, notorious smugglers decamp with the drone and contraband smuggled.

“The info now reaches policemen earlier than got by the BSF. The method has resulted in the recoveries of drones and drugs regularly basis,” he said.

Pak boy crosses over to India

Following a tip-off provided by a village defence committee, Punjab Police have arrested a 14-year-old Pakistan boy from the border village of Dhanoe Khurd here on Thursday. He was taken into custody and further investigations were in progress to ascertain whether he crossed over inadvertently or what was the motive behind his illegal crossover, said DIG Bhargav.