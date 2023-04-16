Drone-dropped heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

The alert troops of the Border Security Force seized over 3-kg heroin in Bachiwind village near the Mullankot border outpost here on Saturday. The contraband was dropped by a drone. The BSF authorities said around 3.21am, the troops noticed buzzing sound of a drone intruding into the Indian territory.

“As per the protocol, the BSF Jawans fired at the intruding unmanned aerial vehicle. Then the troops noticed sound of something being dropped by the drone in a wheat field in Bachhiwind village,” a BSF spokesperson said, adding that the drone returned to the Pakistan side following the firing.

During the initial search, the BSF found a bag containing three packets weighing 3.2-kg heroin. An iron ring and a luminous strip were also attached with consignment.