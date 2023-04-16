Drone-dropped heroin seized

Amritsar, April 15
The alert troops of the Border Security Force seized over 3-kg heroin in Bachiwind village near the Mullankot border outpost here on Saturday. The contraband was dropped by a drone. The BSF authorities said around 3.21am, the troops noticed buzzing sound of a drone intruding into the Indian territory.
“As per the protocol, the BSF Jawans fired at the intruding unmanned aerial vehicle. Then the troops noticed sound of something being dropped by the drone in a wheat field in Bachhiwind village,” a BSF spokesperson said, adding that the drone returned to the Pakistan side following the firing.
During the initial search, the BSF found a bag containing three packets weighing 3.2-kg heroin. An iron ring and a luminous strip were also attached with consignment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...