Drone entering from Pak side shot down

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 19

Vigilant BSF jawans fired at a drone spotted entering from the Pakistan side on Friday night at about 11.47 pm near BOP Noorwala falling under Khemkaran police station.

The 103 Battalion of the BSF said here on Sunday that the personnel deployed at BOP Noorwala heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistan side. BSF troops fired 23 rounds at the object and it was brought down.

The jawans took the drone in their custody. The area was searched on Saturday and four packets of heroin weighing 4 kg were recovered. Further proceedings have been initiated, BSF officials said.