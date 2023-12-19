Drone intrusions make BSF task tough in winters

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 18

With the onset of winter season, dense fog engulfs border villages. The frequent intrusions of drones for dropping drugs and arms into the Indian territory has made the task more challenging for the Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border.

Every day, two or three attempts are made for smuggling drugs and weapons using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to the BSF authorities, at least 90 drone intrusions were witnessed in the year 2023.

On Thursday, the BSF seized a drone carrying 500 gm of heroin in Neshta village of Amritsar sector. Similarly, the BSF seized 570 gm of heroin air dropped by drone in the Dhanoe Khurd area recently.

The dense fog provides perfect camouflage and an opportunity to Pakistan-based entities to push contraband and arms into the Indian territory. In order to nail border smugglers, the BSF has not only increased vigil, but also nabbed over 100 drug traffickers and handed over their list to the Punjab Police for keeping an eye on their illegal activities.

“Besides, the BSF has also installed anti-drone technology on the Indo-Pak border which helps to intercept drones,” said a BSF official.

“Intercepting drones remains a challenge for the border guarding force. The task becomes more difficult during winter season along with foggy weather conditions when the visibility becomes zero. Nevertheless, the anti-drone technology has helped in intercepting drones carrying drugs recently,” said the BSF official wishing not to be named.

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Attari, said the police and the BSF were working in coordination on the border to curb smuggling and nail traffickers.

“We are also keeping a close watch on activities of traffickers active in the border belt and those, who have recently come out of jail on bail,” he said.

A senior Punjab Police official said appropriate action was being taken on the list of drug smugglers provided by the BSF.

#Border Security Force BSF