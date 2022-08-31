Drone movement noticed in Ajnala

Amritsar: BSF personnel noticed the movement of a drone near the Bhainiyan border outpost at the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala subdivision on Monday evening. The movement was noticed twice, following which the BSF fired indiscriminately at the drone while used illumination bombs to light up the area. However, it returned to Pakistan. Following this, a search operation was carried out in the village adjoining to the border outpost, but nothing was found. The BSF personnel heard the sound of drone around 9.30 pm. The personnel used two illumination bombs to highlight the area to found drones. They fired around 25 rounds towards the drone, following which it returned. Again a humming sound of a drone was heard around 10.45 pm. The personnel again fired around 13 rounds towards the drone. TNS
Randhawa is PSEB council member
Tarn Taran: Jaspal Singh Randhawa, Chairman of Guru Amar Dass Group of Schools, Goindwal Sahib, was appointed member of the academic council of the Punjab School Education Board by the state government on Tuesday. Randhawa retired from the education department. Sakattar Singh Sandhu, vice-president of the Recognised and Affiliated School Association, Punjab, welcomed the state’s decision.
