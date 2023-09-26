Drone recovered from border village

Amritsar, September 25
In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized a drone in Muhawa village, located near the Indo-Pak border here. However, no drugs were found from spot.
Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP), Attari, said the police got a tip-off regarding falling of a drone in Muhawa village. The information was shared with the BSF authorities. During search they found drone in agricultural fields of Muhawa village.
The DSP said a case had been registered at the Gharinda police station and further investigation was on. On Saturday, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the BSF had confiscated a drone and 500 gm of heroin from Muhawa village.
