Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

Even as dense fog engulfed the district, alert BSF jawans shot down a drone in Kalash border village in Tarn Taran here this morning.

According to the BSF, troops heard the buzzing sound of unmanned aerial vehicle entering Indian airspace following which they fired at the direction of the sound. The incident occurred around 7.45pm. The entire area was cordoned off and this morning, a search operation was carried out leading to the seizure of a quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK in agriculture fields behind the border fence near Kalash village.