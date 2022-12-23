Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, December 22
Even as dense fog engulfed the district, alert BSF jawans shot down a drone in Kalash border village in Tarn Taran here this morning.
According to the BSF, troops heard the buzzing sound of unmanned aerial vehicle entering Indian airspace following which they fired at the direction of the sound. The incident occurred around 7.45pm. The entire area was cordoned off and this morning, a search operation was carried out leading to the seizure of a quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK in agriculture fields behind the border fence near Kalash village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...