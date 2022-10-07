Drone spotted at IB

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

Alert personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted another attempt of smuggling of drugs and arms with the help of drones from the Pakistan side at the Chhanna border outpost in Ajnala here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

On hearing the sound, BSF personnel fired at it and also used an illumination bomb, following which it returned to the Pakistan side. On Thursday, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police personnel in the border villages located near the Chhanna border outpost though no recovery was made.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said the drone movement was noticed at around 12.45am by the 73 Battalion of the BSF. They fired several rounds to target the drone. He said a joint search operation was conducted to find if it dropped anything, but nothing was recovered.

He said Punjab Police were acting as second line of defence along with the BSF to thwart every attempt of anti-national forces in Pakistan to push in drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered two plastic bottles containing around 940 gms of heroin, which were lying on zero line track ahead of the barbed border fence. The seizure was made near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar.