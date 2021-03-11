Drone spotted in Lopoke area; weapons seized

Amritsar, August 10
The rural police witnessed the movement of a Pakistani drone. As soon as the police received information about it, the Amritsar rural police launched a search operation and recovered four pistols, eight magazines and 140 cartridges.
The drone was sighted in the Lopoke area on Tuesday night. A search operation was conducted this morning during which weapons, dropped by the drone, were found. One US-made Beretta pistol, Turkish-made Zigana pistol and two other pistols were recovered.
