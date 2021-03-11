Drone spotted near border

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A drone was spotted in Khalra sector of the border belt around 11.50 on Tuesday night. The firing and illumination bomb used by the BSF forced the Pakistani elements to take the drone back to their sides. Sources in the BSF said a sound was heard at 11.50 by jawans of the 71 Battalion of the BSF near BOP Karma in Khalra sector. The jawans fired eight rounds and attacked with illumination bombs. A team of officials from the Khalra Police station was called to the spot to launch a search operation, but due to darkness it was postponed to early morning, which was started at 5 am. Tarsem Masih, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said a joint operation was launched in the morning by the BSF and the police for hours, but nothing objectionable was found from the spot, though every inch was covered by the searching party. It was the 18th movement of the drone in the border belt of the district though nothing illegal had been despatched by even a single drone. OC

Biker dies in road accident

Tarn Taran: A biker died in a road accident near Naushehra Pannuan late on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Harjit Singh (50), a resident of Bhathal-Bhai-Ke. He, after dropping his friend at Naushehra Pannuan, was going back to his village on his bullet. ASI Gajjan Singh, in-charge of police post Naushehhra Pannuan, said the deceased was driving the bike rashly and lost control over it on way back and hit a roadside tree. He died on the spot. The deceased had retired as head constable from the BSF. A FIR under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered on the statement of Mukhtar Singh, father of the deceased, the ASI said. OC

Tax commissioner assumes charge

Tarn Taran: Rajmandeep Kaur assumed the charge of the District Sales Tax Commissioner (DSTC) on Wednesday. She succeeded Sunil Kumar who had been transferred to Jalandhar by the department. After taking the charge, Rajmandeep, in a meeting with her staff, guided them to work according to the department norms.