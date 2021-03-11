Drone spotted near Gulgarh outpost, search op on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Alert BSF jawans noticed the movement of a drone near the Gulgarh border outpost here late in the evening. They fired in the direction of a flying object, but it returned to Pakistan.

Following this, personnel of the BSF and the Punjab Police on Friday carried out a search operation in several villages falling under the Bhindi Saida police station here, though nothing was found.

As per information, drone made three sorties between 9.15 pm and 10.20 pm on Thursday evening.

Yaadwinder Singh, SHO, Bhindi Saida police station, said a search operation was conducted in Bhoga, Tanana and Bhindi Aulakh and a couple of other adjoining villages that fall near the Gulgarh border outpost. He said a joint search operation with the BSF was carried out from 6am to 12 noon, but nothing objectionable was found during it.

In the meanwhile, the BSF recovered a packet containing around 510 gm of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international illegal market from agricultural land across the barbed fence in Amritsar sector. The BSF was carrying out anti-tunnelling operation when BSF jawans made the recovery. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.