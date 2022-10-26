Drones from Pakistan continue to enter India

Amritsar, October 25
The spurt in the cases of drones entering into the Indian air space from Pakistan for smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics are proving to be a great challenge for the Border Security Force.
During the last intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, drones entered India in the Ramdass area multiple times. The alert BSF jawans fired indiscriminately at them, besides firing illumination bombs for lightening the area for sighting the drones. According to the BSF authorities, the first drone movement was noticed at 10 pm. The BSF jawans fired around 39 rounds besides firing three illumination bombs. Similarly, drone entered into indian airspace at around 11pm and 11.45pm. The BSF fired 55 and 35 rounds, respectively besides firing 3 and 4 illumination bombs. The BSF also carried out search operation during the day though there were no reports of any recovery till now. — TNS
