Drug awareness seminar organised at Khalsa College

Amritsar, March 14
As part of its ongoing awareness campaign against drug abuse, the city police on Theld a seminar and sports competitions at Khalsa College for Women here on Thursday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-2) Prabhjot Singh Virk was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he raised concern about the rampant drug abuse in society, adding that girls and women were also rapidly falling prey to the deadly habit. He said besides the police, it is the responsibility of all sections of society to take part in this endeavour.
“It is more of a societal problem and hence people from all strata of life should come forward and contribute to this cause in whatever way they can,” Virk said. He said police teams were making all-out efforts like arresting those involved in the drug peddling and conducting awareness programmes so that youngsters stay away from drugs.
People should also share information about those indulging in drug peddling in their areas. The police would keep the identity of the informer’s secret and swift action would be taken to nab the traffickers. Meanwhile, he felicitated the winners of various sports competitions organised on the college premises with T-shirts, shields and certificates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them