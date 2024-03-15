Drug awareness seminar organised at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign against drug abuse, the city police on Theld a seminar and sports competitions at Khalsa College for Women here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-2) Prabhjot Singh Virk was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he raised concern about the rampant drug abuse in society, adding that girls and women were also rapidly falling prey to the deadly habit. He said besides the police, it is the responsibility of all sections of society to take part in this endeavour.

“It is more of a societal problem and hence people from all strata of life should come forward and contribute to this cause in whatever way they can,” Virk said. He said police teams were making all-out efforts like arresting those involved in the drug peddling and conducting awareness programmes so that youngsters stay away from drugs.

People should also share information about those indulging in drug peddling in their areas. The police would keep the identity of the informer’s secret and swift action would be taken to nab the traffickers. Meanwhile, he felicitated the winners of various sports competitions organised on the college premises with T-shirts, shields and certificates.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.