 Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

The seized contraband in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

The police on Monday busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of three drug smugglers and recovery of 8-kg heroin from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gursahib Singh, a resident of Jhanjoti village in Amritsar, Sajan Singh of Bhakna Kalan village in Amritsar and Satnam Singh of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the heroin, police teams also recovered one .30 bore pistol, 26 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession and impounded their Maruti Swift car and Splendor motorcycle.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the CI wing (Amritsar) received intel inputs that some drug smugglers had retrieved a huge consignment of heroin dropped via a drone from Indo-Pak border near Dharamkot Pattan village and intended to further deliver this consignment to drug supplier Satnam Singh near Kot Khalsa opposite Khalsa College in Amritsar. Acting swiftly, police teams led by DSP, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, Balbir Singh laid a special naka at Adda Khusro Tahli and apprehended Gursahib and Sajan who were riding a motorcycle and seized 7.5-kg heroin and 16 live cartridges from their possession, he said.

He said later police teams laid a trap and arrested drug supplier Satnam Singh from Kot Khalsa area and seized 500-gm heroin and one .30 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges from his possession and impounded his Swift car.

The DGP said as per preliminary investigations, the accused were directly in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler and were supplying heroin across the state after importing it from Pakistan.

The probe revealed that the Pakistan-based drug smuggler had used drones to deliver this drug consignment from across the border, he said, adding that further investigation is going on to find out his backward and forward linkages to unveil the entire network.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

