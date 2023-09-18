Drug peddler held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The CIA staff has arrested a drug peddler identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Saba, a resident of Mehmood Nagar in Cheecha village, falling under the Gharinda police station in the rural belt. The police recovered 50 gm of heroin besides Rs 13.50 lakh drug money from his possession.

Sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh of the CIA staff said during patrolling, they got a tip-off that the suspect was roaming in the area under the Cantonment police station here and was carrying heroin. The police team raided the designated spot told by the informer. The police seized 50 gm of contraband and drug money from his possession.

A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was on to ascertain his backward and forward links.