Drug peddler held with 50-gm heroin

Amritsar, September 17
The CIA staff has arrested a drug peddler identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Saba, a resident of Mehmood Nagar in Cheecha village, falling under the Gharinda police station in the rural belt. The police recovered 50 gm of heroin besides Rs 13.50 lakh drug money from his possession.
Sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh of the CIA staff said during patrolling, they got a tip-off that the suspect was roaming in the area under the Cantonment police station here and was carrying heroin. The police team raided the designated spot told by the informer. The police seized 50 gm of contraband and drug money from his possession.
A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was on to ascertain his backward and forward links.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet
Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...
'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel
In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants
Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'
The fraudsters contact the man on Whatsapp and tell him that...