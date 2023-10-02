Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

The Amritsar (Rural) police arrested a cross-border drug smuggler on Sunday and recovered 1 kg of heroin, besides Rs 8,000 drug money, a mobile phone and a scooter from him.

The suspect was identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Pandori village falling under the Lopoke police station.

The police said officials got a tip-off that Jasbir Singh was involved in drug smuggling as he had links with cross-border smugglers. He used to sell the drug in the local market.

The informer told the police that the suspect had recently got a drug consignment from across the international border and was coming from Rajatal side on a scooter.

Following information, the police laid a naka near Neshta village and intercepted the suspect, who was driving a scooter. During search, the police recovered 1 kg of heroin from his possession. A case under provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. He was produced before a duty magistrate and brought on police remand for further investigation.

In the second incident, the Chheharta police recovered 60 gm of heroin from two persons identified as Sajan Singh and Malkeet Singh of Bhaini Basarke village and arrested them. The police said a naka was laid near Miri Piri Academy. On seeing the police party, the duo, who were coming on foot from the academy side, tried to flee. The police managed to stop them. During search, 60 gm of heroin was recovered from the suspects.

In another incident, the Civil Lines police arrested Simarpreet Singh of Prem Nagar in Batala and Lovepreet Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar in Batala and recovered 250 gm of opium from them. The police also impounded the scooter they were riding.