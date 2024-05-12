Drug peddlers sent to 2-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Two drug peddlers arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police with 510 grams of heroin yesterday were produced before a duty magistrate on Saturday. They were sent to two-day police custody for further interrogation.

Those arrested were identified as Akashbir Singh of Naushehra Dhalla, Tarn Taran, and Banty of Khapar Kheri in Amritsar. The police seized a mobile phone and a bike from them.

Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar (Rural), said the police were probing their links to whom they used to deliver drug consignments. Preliminary probe revealed that the duo had links with Qasim Dhillon, who had smuggled contraband into the Indian territory with the help of drones.

