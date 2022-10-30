Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Amritsar, October 29
Another video highlighting the prevalence of rampant drug abuse in the city went viral on social media.
I was returning from Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh when I saw posters with ‘Chitta Ithe Milda Hai’ printed on them. I made a video and put it on social media — A Resident
Papers with ‘Chitta Ithe Milda Hai’ (drugs are available here) printed in Punjabi language were found pasted on the walls of Chowk Moni area in the walled city in the wee hours here today. The incident came to light when a youth who was returning after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh made uploaded a video on social media.
“At around 1.45 am, I visited the shrine. At that time, there was no such poster. However, when I returned I saw papers pasted on the walls in the narrow streets of the Chowk Moni with ‘Chitta Ithe Milda Hai’ printed on them,” said a local resident who made the video and put it on social media.
The police authorities said the matter was being investigated and the police was trying to identify those who had pasted these papers. He said if anybody have information regarding those involved in drug trafficking and peddling, they should inform the police. The names of informers would kept secret.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...