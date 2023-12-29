Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

The Amritsar (Rural) police have nabbed two drug traffickers and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Balkar Singh, alias Torrh, and Onkar Singh, both residents of Daoke border village falling under the Gharinda police station here.

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Attari, said a police party of the Gharinda police station intercepted Onkar Singh on the Attari-Rajatal road. He was driving a bike. When the police team signalled him to stop, he took a U-turn, but slipped. On suspicion, the police team searched him and found three packets of heroin tied with his waist under a jacket he was wearing. Each packet contained 500 gm of heroin.

During preliminary probe, Onkar told the police that he retrieved the contraband smuggled from Pakistan on the instructions of Balkar Singh. Following this, a police team arrested Balkar.

Both Balkar and Onkar had one case of the NDPS Act registered against them. Earlier, Onkar was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau with 2 kg of heroin. He remained in jail for four years and was currently out on bail.

Balkar was nabbed by the Punjab Police with 265 gm of heroin. He remained in jail for a year. He was also out on bail at present.

Manmeetpal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said a case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo and further probe was on to identify the point from where narcotics were smuggled.

The duo would be produced in a court tomorrow for seeking their police custody for further investigation.