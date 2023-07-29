Drugs dropped by drone seized

Amritsar, July 28
Alert BSF jawans recovered a plastic bottle dropped by a drone from the border village of Mode here on Friday.
The bottle was containing drugs. According to BSF authorities, alert BSF jawans heard the sound of something being dropped.
The entire area was scanned and the BSF recovered the plastic bottle which was filled with 425 gm of the contraband.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi
Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...
Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers
GPS-enabled bus service for govt school students soon