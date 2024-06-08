Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

The police on Friday destroyed heroin, narcotic powder, charas and other intoxicants through incineration at Khanna Paper Mills here.

Harpreet Singh Mander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigations, led the police team that destroyed drugs. The drugs were destroyed after clearance from the drug disposal committee members led by Mander. He was accompanied by ADCP Navjot Singh and ACP Kuldeep Singh.

The DCP said the contraband was confiscated by the police in 62 cases in the past. The police destroyed 22.436 kg of heroin, 2.265 kg of narcotic powder, 1.345 kg of Charas, 10,760 intoxicant tablets, 27,606 of intoxicant capsules and 70 sedative injections.

