Drunk on duty, Jandiala Guru SHO suspended

Amritsar, April 3
The Amritsar rural police have suspended Station House Officer of the Jandiala Guru police station allegedly for dereliction of duty. He was heavily drunk while on his duty.
SSP Satinder Singh confirmed the development that Inspector Mukhtiar Singh, deputed as the SHO of the Jandiala Guru police station, had been placed under suspension and a departmental probe was initiated against him.
According to information, a senior police official had called SHO Mukhtiar Singh on his mobile phone seeking some information in a case. However, he found him in a drunken state during duty hours.
Mukhtiar Singh was unable to talk to him properly. The senior police official then reportedly informed SSP Satinder Singh about his conduct. Taking a serious note of this, he was immediately placed under suspension and Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh was deputed at his place.
SSP Satinder Singh said he had received a complaint against him about his misconduct during duty hours. Following an initial probe, he had been suspended. — TNS
